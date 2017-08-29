 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Healthy Eating Tips
Eat More of These 25 Foods and Lose Weight
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater

CrossFit Competitor Jennifer Smith 6-Pack Transformation

CrossFitter Jennifer Smith Shows Off Her 15-Minute 6-Pack "Transformation"

Ahhh the power of lighting, body posture, and a good smile! 😐➡️😃💪#transformationtuesday #15minuteslater •• 📸: @sevanmatossian //@ascudds

A post shared by Jennifer Smith (@jensmith008) on

Think fit, toned people look that way all the time? CrossFit competitor Jennifer Smith posted these side-by-side photos of her belly to prove a point. The right posture, right lighting, and deliberate flexing goes a long way.

These photos were taken just 15 minutes apart! It's quite obvious that Jen is strong and muscular and has worked incredibly hard for her chiseled six-pack. But when she's slouching and sitting relaxed in the photo on the left, her six-pack disappears.

Related
You'll Want to Do CrossFit After Seeing These Transformation Photos

It's a great reminder not to be hard on yourself if you don't look the same at every angle, in every photo, or even from minute-to-minute. These "transformation" photos are proof that it's completely normal! Don't worry if your body doesn't look "perfect" all the time. Just focus on how it feels and what it allows you to accomplish.

Join the conversation
Jennifer SmithBody PositivityCrossFitHealthy LivingBody Image
Join The Conversation
Humans of New York
Humans of New York Is Getting Its Own Facebook TV Series — Watch the Trailer Here!
by Victoria Messina
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds