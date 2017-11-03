How Your Solo Eating Habits Could Be Affecting Your Health

 Skip Nav
There's nothing wrong with having and enjoying your alone time, but if food tends to feature quite a lot into your me-time, you may be putting your health at risk. According to a study of 7,725 adults by a team at Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital in Seoul, there is a direct correlation between people who eat alone and high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

Although the results showed that the effects of solo dining are more prevalent in men, making them 64 percent likelier to contract metabolic syndrome, women don't escape lightly, as 29 percent of lone female eaters showed a high probability of going on to develop metabolic syndrome themselves.

While this isn't a call to action for people who live alone — and are more likely to eat alone — to go out and invite random strangers to healthy dinners, a simple way to circumvent this is to find healthy alternatives to your quiet night takeaways or eating balanced and nutritious meals even when you can't be bothered to cook by meal prepping.

