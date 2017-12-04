 Skip Nav
Thanksgiving
Ease Your Digestion With These Simple Stretches
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk

Does Coffee Have Health Benefits?

Your Coffee Habit Might Be the Key to Keeping You Healthy

All coffee drinkers know that there are long lists detailing both the benefits and negative effects of consuming caffeine. If you're attempting to quit your coffee habit, the results of a recent study might just make you reconsider!

Related
This Is That Trendy Coffee You're Seeing All Over Instagram

According to research collated by the University of Southampton from over 200 studies on the effects of coffee drinking, people who drink around three to four cups daily show a lower risk of serious conditions including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and liver and skin cancer. While this may be great news for coffee addicts, it's still a good idea to remember that unless you're also taking necessary steps to make your coffee healthy, you might be doing yourself more harm than good, especially if you're on a weight-loss journey.

Related
I Gave Up Caffeine 18 Months Ago, and This Is How It Changed Everything
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Health NewsHealthy LivingCoffee
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
by Michele Foley
Does Exercise Make You Drink More?
Health News
Exercise and Alcohol May Be More Connected Than You Think, Study Says
by Nicole Yi
Is Wine Vegan?
Healthy Eating Tips
You May Never Drink Another Glass of Wine Again After Hearing How It's Made
by Dominique Astorino
The Best Ways to Stick to an Exercise Plan
Health News
Here's How to Stick to a Workout Plan Once and For All
by Nicole Van Groningen, MD
How to Manage Depression at Work
Health News
Time For Self-Care: This Study Shows That Mental Health Issues at Work Are Rising
by Florie Mwanza
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds