Your Coffee Habit Might Be the Key to Keeping You Healthy

All coffee drinkers know that there are long lists detailing both the benefits and negative effects of consuming caffeine. If you're attempting to quit your coffee habit, the results of a recent study might just make you reconsider!

According to research collated by the University of Southampton from over 200 studies on the effects of coffee drinking, people who drink around three to four cups daily show a lower risk of serious conditions including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and liver and skin cancer. While this may be great news for coffee addicts, it's still a good idea to remember that unless you're also taking necessary steps to make your coffee healthy, you might be doing yourself more harm than good, especially if you're on a weight-loss journey.