This Dog Is Better at Doing Burpees Than We Are, and We're Not Mad About It

We know. You can't stand burpees. Most people frickin despise them. But not this dog. The official CrossFit Instagram page posted this adorable border collie named Sooty, doing burpees with his owner. The caption reads, "This may be one time burpees actually make you smile 🙂🐶."



The next time you're suffering through burpees, just think about how happy they make this pooch. Try to harness his sheer excitement and love of burpees. OK, that may be taking it a little too far. Maybe you can not hate them so much.