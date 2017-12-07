 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Dog Is Better at Doing Burpees Than We Are, and We're Not Mad About It
Beginner Fitness Tips
18 Ways to Change Your Body to Get Stronger, Leaner, and More Toned
intermittent fasting
I Fasted 20 Hours a Day For 2 Weeks, and I Can't Believe This Happened
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Dog Doing Burpees

This Dog Is Better at Doing Burpees Than We Are, and We're Not Mad About It

Sound on!!! The music made this! He's getting the hang of the burpees now! He's got some height to his jump! . . . . #burpeeking #chalkup #sooty #bordercollie #dogsofinstagram #shippingofftoboston #crossfit

A post shared by Orla Lyons (@lyonseybeag) on

We know. You can't stand burpees. Most people frickin despise them. But not this dog. The official CrossFit Instagram page posted this adorable border collie named Sooty, doing burpees with his owner. The caption reads, "This may be one time burpees actually make you smile 🙂🐶."

Related
I Did 100 Burpees a Day For 2 Weeks and This Is What Happened

The next time you're suffering through burpees, just think about how happy they make this pooch. Try to harness his sheer excitement and love of burpees. OK, that may be taking it a little too far. Maybe you can not hate them so much.

Join the conversation
BurpeesCrossFitWorkouts
Facebook
It's Now a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
Facebook Messenger App For Kids
Parenting
Facebook Rolled Out a Kid Version of Its Messenger App — and Reactions Are Mixed
by Murphy Moroney
How Do I Use Did You Know on Facebook?
Facebook
Facebook's Newest Feature Is All About Getting to Know Your Friends Better
by Chelsea Hassler
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds