9 Essential Oils I'm Completely Addicted To

You've probably seen lavender, peppermint, or tea tree essential oils in your beauty products. While they smell incredible, researchers are discovering a variety of health benefits of aromatherapy and essential oils are being used to support wellness more and more.

I've used essential oils for almost my entire life and have grown to love certain oils and use oil blends to relieve various ailments in my life, whether I apply them topically, diffuse them in the air, or take them internally (which is more rare). Please note: I am not endorsing essential oils as a means to heal serious diseases, but I have found the following essential oils helpful in maintaining my emotional and physical well-being. From easing muscle tension after workouts to offering relaxation, these oils are always nearby for easy access.