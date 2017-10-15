The Fitness Marshall "Get Low" Zedd & Liam Payne Dance Video
Get Low (and Get Your Cardio In) to Liam Payne's Sexy New Song With The Fitness Marshall
Get ready to move that body to the superfun, supersexy Liam Payne song "Get Low." Thanks to this quick tempo, you'll be out of breath in just four minutes or less (partly from laughing so hard, but mostly from how intensely fun this dance is!). Caleb and Bria were joined by guest dancer and fellow choreographer Amanda LaCount for this number — and she's on fire!