7 Serotonin-Filled Foods That Will Help Make Every Day Great

11 Easy Diet Tweaks 1 Woman Made to Look Less Bloated and Feel Better
When it comes to taking care of your mental health and being happy, every little bit counts. If you're looking for ways to get happy, eating the right foods should be on your self-care list, along with a relaxing long walk or a nice, long bubble bath. Sometimes improving your mood means a giant slice of chocolate cake, and we're not mad at that! However, to avoid the resulting sugar crash every day, opt for unprocessed foods that are naturally high in serotonin.

Serotonin is a hormone and neurotransmitter that's often referred to as the "happy hormone" because it aids in regulating and improving our moods and preventing depression. Interested in eating your way to a better mood? Start by stocking up on the following serotonin-rich foods:

  1. Walnuts
  2. Hickory nuts
  3. Pineapple
  4. Bananas
  5. Kiwis
  6. Plums
  7. Tomatoes
