Golden Milk Ice Pops Bring Some Spice to Your Frozen Treat



Turmeric is having a moment. The vivid golden spice offers a variety of health benefits — it fights inflammation, decreases muscle soreness, and even helps decrease bloating. One of our favorite ways to enjoy the spice is in warm golden milk, but for Summer we switch it up and make ice pops! Check out the recipe below and enjoy.

Golden Milk Pops From C&J Nutrition Ingredients 1 cup water 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon cardamom Pinch cloves Pinch salt Pinch black pepper 2 1/2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 1/2 teaspoons raw honey 1 teaspoon coconut oil Directions In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together water, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Heat the mixture until almost boiling, then turn off heat, cover, and let sit for 5 minutes. After the mixture sits, whisk in almond milk, vanilla extract, honey, and coconut oil, and heat to steaming hot again. Let mixture cool to room temperature, then pour into two popsicle molds. Freeze for five hours or overnight. Information Category Desserts, Frozen Yield 2 pops