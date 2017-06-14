 Skip Nav
Golden Milk Ice Pops Bring Some Spice to Your Frozen Treat
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
A Fitness Editor Shares Her Week of Meals and Workouts
Golden Milk Popsicle Recipe


Turmeric is having a moment. The vivid golden spice offers a variety of health benefits — it fights inflammation, decreases muscle soreness, and even helps decrease bloating. One of our favorite ways to enjoy the spice is in warm golden milk, but for Summer we switch it up and make ice pops! Check out the recipe below and enjoy.

Golden Milk Popsicle Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup water
  2. 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  3. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  4. 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
  5. Pinch cloves
  6. Pinch salt
  7. Pinch black pepper
  8. 2 1/2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  9. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  10. 1 1/2 teaspoons raw honey
  11. 1 teaspoon coconut oil

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together water, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper.
  2. Heat the mixture until almost boiling, then turn off heat, cover, and let sit for 5 minutes.
  3. After the mixture sits, whisk in almond milk, vanilla extract, honey, and coconut oil, and heat to steaming hot again.
  4. Let mixture cool to room temperature, then pour into two popsicle molds. Freeze for five hours or overnight.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds