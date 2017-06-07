 Skip Nav
Hailey Baldwin's Boxing Moves Are Legit, but It's Her Sneakers We're Obsessing Over
Hailey Baldwin's Boxing Moves Are Legit, but It's Her Sneakers We're Obsessing Over

🔥🔥🔥🔥 @haileybaldwin 👊🏼💢 @joeferraro7 #doyourumble #rumblenyc #boxing #fitness #nyc

A post shared by Rumble Boxing (@rumble_boxing) on

Hailey Baldwin may be known for her smoking-hot body on and off the runway, but we're finally getting a look at her fitness routine and it's inspiring us to hit the boxing ring HARD. The 20-year-old model took not one, but two sessions at popular New York City studio Rumble Boxing this week where she showed off her jabs, ducks, crosses, uppercuts, and fancy footwork.

Hailey worked out with Joe Ferraro, one of the hot trainers at Rumble, to practice her boxing moves.

You'll Definitely Want to Work Out After Seeing All of Hailey Baldwin's Gym Instagrams

While we're beyond impressed with Hailey's fists of fire, it's her sneakers that immediately caught our eye. Hailey flaunted her Adidas Women's EQT Support ADV Shoes ($110) on Snapchat, so we have a feeling she's just as obsessed as we are. While the kicks are currently sold out in Purple Glow, we might just have to customize our own Mi EQT ADV Shoes ($145) to steal her look!

Image Source: Snapchat user haileybisboring

