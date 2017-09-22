Harley Pasternak's Opinion on Apple Cider Vinegar
Obsessed With ACV? Here's Why Harley Pasternak Suggests You Pump the Brakes
Celebrity trainer, nutritionist, and New York Times bestselling author Harley Pasternak, MS, has no problem sharing strong opinions on hotly debated nutrition topics (the Keto diet and juice cleanses come to mind). When we asked him to debunk some fitness and health trends, the first thing that came to his mind was ACV. "Apple cider vinegar — people are drinking gallons of it without any scientific substantiation," he told POPSUGAR.
"There's a lot of evidence showing severe tooth decay and digestive problems associated with it," Harley said. He gave a more detailed explanation on his Instagram recently — check it out!
Any single ingredient that is touted as a cure all elixir, should be examined very critically. Apple cider vinegar has been associated with nonsupported claims for weight loss, digestive health, skin health, and dozens of other health benefits. The truth is, there is very little evidence to support any of these claims. There is evidence, however, showing that chronic use of apple cider vinegar can lead to tooth decay and digestive issues. On a positive note, there have been a couple of studies that showed some promise with the use of small amounts of vinegar a day on insulin, blood sugar, and possibly weight loss. It's important to note that the benefits associated with vinegar use, or more about all vinegars, and not specific to apple cider vinegar. Chinese medicine has long espoused the use of small amounts of rice wine vinegar, Japanese chefs have been using vinegar as a key component to healthy meals for hundreds of years, and Mediterranean diets have always included aged balsamic vinegar to create healthy cooking. So, if you want to experiment with adding small amounts of vinegar in your diet, try adding some balsamic vinegar on your salad, or rice wine vinegar and dressings. It does not have to exclusively be through the use of apple cider vinegar. #therationaltrainer #60secondson #applecidervinegar #vinegar
If you're still really into ACV, perhaps try mixing it into a drink instead of doing shots of it . . . and limit your intake.