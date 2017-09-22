Obsessed With ACV? Here's Why Harley Pasternak Suggests You Pump the Brakes

Celebrity trainer, nutritionist, and New York Times bestselling author Harley Pasternak, MS, has no problem sharing strong opinions on hotly debated nutrition topics (the Keto diet and juice cleanses come to mind). When we asked him to debunk some fitness and health trends, the first thing that came to his mind was ACV. "Apple cider vinegar — people are drinking gallons of it without any scientific substantiation," he told POPSUGAR.

"There's a lot of evidence showing severe tooth decay and digestive problems associated with it," Harley said. He gave a more detailed explanation on his Instagram recently — check it out!

If you're still really into ACV, perhaps try mixing it into a drink instead of doing shots of it . . . and limit your intake.