Healthy Desserts Are a Real Thing Because This World Is a Beautiful Place

You don't need processed or refined sugar to have a delicious dessert, and believe it or not, there are healthy desserts out there. In fact, we have at least 70!

These recipes feature one of many aspects: try our vegan, gluten-free, Paleo, low-calorie, protein-packed, or dairy-free treats to have a lightened up, seriously delicious treat without undoing your diet. And yes, there's plenty of chocolate and ice cream to be had. Dig in!

Ice Cream and Frozen Treats
Pudding
Candies and Small Bites
Cookies
Bars
Muffins and Breads
Sweet Protein Balls

Pineapple Nice Cream
Banana Peanut Butter Nice Cream
Chocolate Strawberry Nice Cream
Strawberry Protein Smoothie With Chia
Avocado Ice Cream
Maple Cashew Cornflake Ice Cream
Vegan Banana Spinach Ice Cream
Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites
Frozen Yogurt Cupcakes
Vegan Persian Ice Cream
Chocolate Nice Cream
Vegan Strawberry Fudgsicles
Mango Nice Cream
Frozen Nutty Banana Nibbler
Matcha Coconut Ice Cream
Banana Coconut Nice Cream
Green Tea Popsicles
Yogurt- and Chia-Covered Frozen Grapes
Cherry Chocolate Nice Cream
Mango Chia Lassi Smoothie
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Basic Chia Pudding With Fruit
Pumpkin Spice Chia Pudding
Coconut Chia Pudding
Almond Butter Apricot Bites
Strawberry Banana Creams
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
Mint Chip Truffles
Vegan Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Freezer Fudge
Chocolate-Mousse-Filled Strawberries
