Our Favorite Healthy Grab-and-Go Breakfasts

Being pressed for time can make it hard to sit down and enjoy breakfast, and too many times, we skip breakfast altogether or opt for a calorie-laden pastry, which is not the best way to start your day. A healthy breakfast can help keep metabolism consistent and energy levels fired up. Instead of skipping your morning meal, grab one of these healthy breakfast dishes as you rush out the door. Each recipe is well-balanced and filling and can be made in batches before the busy week starts.