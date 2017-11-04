25 Healthy Foods to Eat at Night

Does this sound familiar? It's 9 p.m., dinner is a distant memory, and your stomach starts to grumble. You begrudgingly make your way to bed and go to sleep hungry because you've heard over and over that eating after dinner is a no-no.

Contrary to this outdated advice, certain foods can actually help you drift off to dreamland. You just have to choose the right foods in the right amounts. Each of these foods has the power to aid in digestion, stave off late-night hunger, or relax your body and mind. Keep the serving sizes small – just a 100 to 200 calorie snack is all you need to reap the benefits of these nutritious foods and fall asleep with a happy belly and a smile on your face.