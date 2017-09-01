 Skip Nav
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
lululemon
Me and My Big Butt Tested These Workout Pants So You Don't Have To
Bodyweight Exercises
The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room
9 Healthy Changes That Burn More Fat

Ready to boost your body's metabolism and burn more fat? There's no reason to go overboard with any crazy supplements, but there are plenty of easy, healthy ways you can support your goals all day long. From your morning routine to your before-bed rituals, practice these tips to start seeing results.

— Additional reporting by Leta Shy

Morning: Start With Coffee
Morning: Eat a Whole-Grain Breakfast
Afternoon: Drink More Water
Afternoon: Go For a HIIT Workout
Afternoon: Opt For a High-Protein Lunch
Afternoon: Go For a Midday Walk
Evening: Spice Up Your Dinner
Evening: Take Time to Wind Down
Evening: Get a Good Night's Sleep
gdubois gdubois 3 years

Eating high protein always helps me and my metabolism! :)
