How to Challenge Yourself in Plank
5 Ways to a Better, More Abtastic Plank
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up

How to Challenge Yourself in Plank

5 Ways to a Better, More Abtastic Plank

The plank is one of the best moves for targeting your core. In fact, it's a total-body exercise that helps sculpt toned arms, shoulders, and legs as well. Want to get crazy-toned abs faster? Challenge yourself on your next plank by adding one of these modifications you can do in a basic plank position.

  1. Stop praying: Clasping your hands in elbow plank makes the exercise easier on your abs (and can cause your shoulders to round) so unclasp your hands and focus on creating a long line with your body, shoulders and back, instead.
  2. Flip your hands: A simple flip of your hands so they are palms up when you are in elbow plank will challenge underused arm muscles and also force your core to work more.
  3. Stay up: The straight-arm plank is more difficult than the elbow plank, so if you're finding that you need more of a challenge as you hang out on your forearms, focus on perfecting a plank just on your hands.
  4. Plank on a BOSU: Get unstable by resting your forearms or palms on a BOSU or exercise ball. This challenges your balance to work your core even more.
  5. Add a variation: If you're ready for even more of a challenge, there are many different ways to make your basic plank that much harder. Here are eight plank variations you need to try.
