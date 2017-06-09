 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
More Than 50 Tips to Help You Lose Weight
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From
Healthy Eating Tips
7 Habits I Had to Form to Finally Lose the Weight
Weight Loss
The 10 Rules of Weight Loss You Should Always Follow
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 57  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
More Than 50 Tips to Help You Lose Weight

Losing weight is not easy, and whoever tells you differently is lying. It takes commitment, hard work, and, for many, a complete lifestyle makeover. But armed with these 56 techniques, losing weight suddenly becomes easier.

If you're looking for quick fixes or a lose-10-pounds-in-10-days kind of promise, then you've come to the wrong place. But if you want an insider's guide on how to lose weight and keep it off for good, keep reading. From basic weight-loss fundamentals to weird tricks proven to melt away that muffin top, you're only 10 pounds away from your new self.

Related
The 10 Worst Foods Celeb Trainers Say You Can Eat
A Simple But Powerful Trick to Stop Emotional Eating
From Weight Loss to Better Digestion, There's Not Much Golden Milk Can't Do

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fitness MotivationWeight Loss TipsDiet TipsWeight LossMetabolism
Join The Conversation
Charlotte15223217 Charlotte15223217 3 years
56 points with large images for each!! The least reader friendly way of presenting what may be interesting / useful information :(
DIANASANCHEZ1382207230 DIANASANCHEZ1382207230 3 years
I SERIOUSLY NEED TO DO THIS
SamanthaHix SamanthaHix 4 years
very good questions, not the right bottoms for her looks like she needs a butt lift to wear those. She should wrap that butt, it only takes 45 minutes!!! http://samanthaspa.myitworks.com
mzgigi mzgigi 4 years
i just wanna know why the first pic of the model although shes cute -why show her with more than half her ass hanging out ? Not necessary.
Miranda Kerr
by Lauren Levinson
How to Eat Healthier During the Holidays
Healthy Eating Tips
Indulge in Fall Comfort Foods Without Packing On Pounds: Here's How
by Dominique Astorino
How to Wake Up in the Morning to Exercise
Sleep
by Elise LaChapelle
Small Tattoo Ideas and Inspiration
Beauty Trends
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink
by Macy Cate Williams
Why Running Didn't Help Me Lose Weight
Weight Loss
It Was So Frustrating, but Here's Why Running Didn't Help Me Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds