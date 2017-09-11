If You've Ever Cried About Losing Weight, You Need to Read This Post

A post shared by Katie (@red_shortcakexoxo) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Katie is on a weight-loss journey, much like many of you. And she has an important message to share that will help you stay strong. In a recent Instagram post, Katie said, "Today was a hard day. I broke down in tears, the kind that makes your whole body shake. Weight loss is hard." She went on, "It is a mental mind game and it's exhausting when you don't see what you want as fast as you want." Have you been there before?

We know there are no magic pills or shortcuts to help us lose weight easily or instantly. It took time to put the weight on, and it'll take time (sometimes years) to shed it. No one really talks about how to deal with the emotional side of how difficult weight loss can be. Katie said, "Giving up seems so much easier right? It isn't. Because at one point I so badly wanted to be where I am now. And I seem to forget that on days like today where I look at my body and don't feel comfortable in it."

On the hard days, when you feel like giving up, stop and look back and think about how far you've come. And remember the important reasons you're doing it, whether it's for you and your happiness, your health, or your kids.

Katie reminded us that "trying to be healthy is never wrong. Being a good role model for your kid is never wrong. I have to remember these things when I'm sitting there feeling helpless. Because it passes . . . the tears stopped." It's OK to feel depressed or defeated or crushed. We all have those moments. It's what you do once the moment passes that matters. Katie ended her post with a quote, which she told POPSUGAR she's had "saved in my phone forever." It said, "Don't forget that you're human. It's OK to have a meltdown. Just don't unpack and live there. Cry it out and refocus on where you're headed."