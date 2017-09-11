 Skip Nav
Class Fitsugar
Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria
Beginner Fitness Tips
Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
Travel
Heading to the NYC? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need

How to Stay Motivated While Trying to Lose Weight

If You've Ever Cried About Losing Weight, You Need to Read This Post

A post shared by Katie (@red_shortcakexoxo) on

Katie is on a weight-loss journey, much like many of you. And she has an important message to share that will help you stay strong. In a recent Instagram post, Katie said, "Today was a hard day. I broke down in tears, the kind that makes your whole body shake. Weight loss is hard." She went on, "It is a mental mind game and it's exhausting when you don't see what you want as fast as you want." Have you been there before?

Related
I Did This Once a Month, and It Was the Key to My Weight-Loss Success

We know there are no magic pills or shortcuts to help us lose weight easily or instantly. It took time to put the weight on, and it'll take time (sometimes years) to shed it. No one really talks about how to deal with the emotional side of how difficult weight loss can be. Katie said, "Giving up seems so much easier right? It isn't. Because at one point I so badly wanted to be where I am now. And I seem to forget that on days like today where I look at my body and don't feel comfortable in it."

On the hard days, when you feel like giving up, stop and look back and think about how far you've come. And remember the important reasons you're doing it, whether it's for you and your happiness, your health, or your kids.

Related
If You're Trying to Lose Weight and Failing, Read This

Katie reminded us that "trying to be healthy is never wrong. Being a good role model for your kid is never wrong. I have to remember these things when I'm sitting there feeling helpless. Because it passes . . . the tears stopped." It's OK to feel depressed or defeated or crushed. We all have those moments. It's what you do once the moment passes that matters. Katie ended her post with a quote, which she told POPSUGAR she's had "saved in my phone forever." It said, "Don't forget that you're human. It's OK to have a meltdown. Just don't unpack and live there. Cry it out and refocus on where you're headed."

Join the conversation
Before And After Weight LossDiet TipsWeight Loss
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
"This Is a Sad Day For Our Country": Mark Zuckerberg Writes Moving Post on DACA's End
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
These 2 Guys Met on Facebook and Helped Rescue More Than a Dozen Hurricane Harvey Victims
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds