30 Times Kayla Itsines's White Shoe Obsession Captivated Us

Anyone who follows Kayla Itsines knows the loves of her life: Toby, her fiancé; Ace & TJ, her dogs; fitness; her BBG community; and, perhaps more than any of those things, white shoes. Seriously. Kayla is OBSESSED with white trainers. They're potentially her favorite thing on the planet. Her love for white sneaks is unlike anything we've ever seen before, so prepare to witness a list of moments when Kayla's white shoe obsession made us feel things we've never felt before — and this is just the tip of the iceberg.