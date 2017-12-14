The 1 Do-Anywhere, Equipment-Free Pilates Move Kate Hudson Swears By

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:11am PST

It's no secret that Kate Hudson loves to exercise, and she's got the abs to prove it. And we'll take any excuse to get in on her secrets, so her recent Instagram video showing her favorite Pilates moves caught our attention. While many Pilates moves require equipment — a reformer machine, for example — there's one move that stands out in Kate's video that's totally equipment-free, and you've definitely seen it before: scissors. The basic scissors exercise sculpts your abs when you lie on your back, keep your core tight, hold your head and shoulders off the ground, and then lift and lower each straight leg in alternating motions.

Kate has been outspoken about the fact that Pilates changed her body, and she's stuck with the strength-training practice since she was only 19 years old. This is just further proof that plenty of effective moves can be done anywhere and without any equipment. Watch her full video above, and prepare to take notes. Thanks for the inspo, Kate!