Butt Exercise With Resistance Band

Sculpt Your Booty With This Must-Do Move From Australian Model Georgia Gibbs

Who's working out with me this morning? 💪🏼❤️ If you saw my story yesterday resistance bands are my best travel companion, they weigh nothing and give you an epic burn! Thanks for the Smash City 👊🏼 @kirkmyersfitness @dogpound #Healthy #Strong #Endorphines #NYC 🗽

A post shared by GEORGIA MAE (@georgiagibbs_) on

Looking for a simple but supereffective butt-shaping move? Sculpt your booty like Australian model Georgia Gibbs. All you need is a resistance band; place it around your thighs and do lateral walks. It looks easy, but trust us — your legs and butt will instantly be on fire after just a few reps. Georgia did this workout at Dogpound on the streets of NYC and wrote in an Instagram post, "Resistance bands are my best travel companion, they weigh nothing and give you an epic burn!"

Try taking 10 steps to the right, then 10 steps to the left. You can also walk forward 10 steps and backward 10 steps to target different areas of the tush and thighs. You'll be feeling this one tomorrow for sure!

