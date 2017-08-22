 Skip Nav
Shaun T Will Make Your Abs Shake in 8 Minutes and All You Need Is a Chair
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
I Survived Whole30, and This Is Exactly How I Did It
12 Low-Calorie, Protein-Packed, Easy-to-Make Snack Recipes

Prepping some snack recipes ahead of time to have for the week can help prevent you from grabbing cookies the easiest, quickest bite when you're hungry between meals. And because these are low in calories and full of protein, they can help keep portions and hunger in check to help you lose weight. Try these simple recipes that offer at least six grams of protein that are around 150 calories or fewer!

Banana Oat Cookies
Lemon Coconut Protein Balls
High-Protein Banana and PB Snack
Chocolate Almond Smoothie
Coconut-Covered Chocolate Protein Balls
Cocoa Cinnamon Sugar Roasted Chickpeas
Chocolate Protein Pudding
Vegan Post-Workout Protein Balls
Hummus Deviled Eggs
Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
Black Bean Brownie Bites
Chocolate Raspberry "Truffles"
Roasted Edamame
