Why Eat a Protein Bar When You Could Eat a Munk Pack Protein Cookie?

Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas (So Effective, You'll Want to Be Alone)
Try not to let that bite of protein bar fall out of your mouth when you hear this jaw-dropping revelation: protein cookies exist, and they could totally replace your post-workout bar. Munk Pack carries high-protein cookies in four flavors: Double Chocolate Chunk, Coconut White Chocolate Macadamia, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin Spice.

They're vegan and gluten-free, and they offer 18 grams of protein per 340- to 380-calorie cookie (serving size is half a cookie, meaning per serving you'd be getting nine grams of protein). The sugar content ranges from 16 grams per cookie to 18 grams per cookie. Ready to sink your teeth into one? Here's what our taste testers thought:

  • Coconut White Chocolate Macadamia. Highlight: "White chocolate and coconut! Helloooo!" / Lowlight: "Help my taste buds! This is horrid."

  • Oatmeal Raisin Spice. Highlight: "Excellent." / Lowlight: "Definitely not as good as a cookie but way better than a bar."

  • Double Dark Chocolate. Highlight: "Delicious! Tastes like a real cookie." / Lowlight: "Meh."

  • Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Highlight: Soft, lovely mix of PB and chocolate." / Lowlight: "Too soft. Not a fan!"

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
