 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
8 Natural Wellness Products That'll Make Great Gifts (For Yourself)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Natural Wellness Products That'll Make Great Gifts (For Yourself)

Looking to go a little more . . . au naturel? We've tried every single one of these natural wellness products, and we're obsessed. From organic chocolates that help you relax to plant-based toothpaste and essential-oil-infused soaps, each of these products are well worth the money, whether it's a gift for yourself or someone else.

Related
Healthy Holiday Gifts That Can Help Calm Anxiety
Aesop Wasapi Toothpaste
$17
from aesop.com
Buy Now
Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens
$49
from vitalproteins.com
Buy Now
Not Pot CBD Chocolate
$30
from notpot.com
Buy Now
Native Natural Deodorant
$12
from nativecos.com
Buy Now
Yuni
Pocket Savasana Aroma Concentrate
$26
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Yuni Beauty Products
Saje Natural Wellness Lavender & Friends Body Wash
$13
from saje.com
Buy Now
Happy Spritz Breathe Deeply Peppermint Essential Oil Spray
$25
from happyspritz.com
Buy Now
Infinite CBD Freezing Point Cream
$18
from infinitecbd.com
Buy Now
Aesop Wasapi Toothpaste
Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens
Not Pot CBD Chocolate
Native Natural Deodorant
Yuni Pocket Savasana Aroma Concentrate
Saje Natural Wellness Lavender & Friends Body Wash
Happy Spritz Breathe Deeply Peppermint Essential Oil Spray
Infinite CBD Freezing Point Cream
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Healthy LivingStress ReliefWellness
Shop Story
Read Story
Aesop Wasapi Toothpaste
from aesop.com
$17
Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens
from vitalproteins.com
$49
Not Pot CBD Chocolate
from notpot.com
$30
Native Natural Deodorant
from nativecos.com
$12
Yuni
Pocket Savasana Aroma Concentrate
from Anthropologie
$26
Saje Natural Wellness Lavender & Friends Body Wash
from saje.com
$13
Happy Spritz Breathe Deeply Peppermint Essential Oil Spray
from happyspritz.com
$25
Infinite CBD Freezing Point Cream
from infinitecbd.com
$18
Shop More
Yuni Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Yuni
SWEAT, REFRESH, GO Healthy, Portable Workout Essentials
from Sephora
$32
Yuni
CHILLAX Muscle Recovery Gel
from Sephora
$18
Yuni
Chillax
from Credo
$18
Yuni
Concentrated Body Cleansing Creme
from Credo
$15
Yuni
Shower Sheets
from Credo
$1.50
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds