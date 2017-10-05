Cozy Up For a Hot Fall Meal With This Hearty Paleo Chili

Changing your diet, eating, and lifestyle habits shouldn't mean sacrificing your favorite comfort foods. Case in point, this delectable chili from Lexi Kornblum Davidson's new cookbook, Lexi's Clean Kitchen.

"This is my go-to classic chili recipe all Fall and Winter long," said Lexi. "I call it 'healthy comfort food in a bowl' because it's hearty and satisfying for those chilly days." She also noted that when you whip up a big batch, this recipe makes for "a good weekly meal-prep option since the recipe makes tons of leftovers!"

"You can customize this chili to your liking. Some days I'll add more veggies based on what is in season. I've also perfected this chili to be equally delicious without the beans" — perfect for Paleo dieting!