Better-Than-Pumpkin-Pie Pancakes Make Breakfast a Treat

I had a leftover can of pumpkin purée and decided to put it to use for breakfast. To the delight of my daughters, I made pumpkin pancakes, but I kept things healthy using whole wheat flour and adding some ground chia seeds into the mix. The outcome was tasty and filling, I might add. Topped with maple yogurt and toasted pecans, these pancakes were a seasonal delight.



Pumpkin Pancakes Adapted from Martha Stewart Living Notes I served with maple yogurt and toasted pecans, but feel free to top off as you wish. A drizzle of maple syrup with sliced bananas would be another delicious topping combination. Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour 1/4 cup ground chia seeds (or flax meal) 1 tablespoon sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg Pinch of ground cloves 1 cup 2 percent milk 6 tablespoons canned pumpkin purée 2 tablespoons canola oil 1 egg Directions In a large bowl whisk together all the dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, stir together milk, pumpkin puree, oil, and egg. Fold wet mixture into dry ingredients. Oil a skillet over medium heat. Pour in 1/4 cup batter for each pancake. Cook pancakes about three minutes per side; serve with toasted pecans and maple yogurt.

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Breakfast/Brunch Cuisine North American Yield Makes between eight and 10 pancakes. Nutrition Calories per serving 111 (per pancake)