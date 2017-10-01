Better-Than-Pumpkin-Pie Pancakes Make Breakfast a Treat

 Skip Nav
I had a leftover can of pumpkin purée and decided to put it to use for breakfast. To the delight of my daughters, I made pumpkin pancakes, but I kept things healthy using whole wheat flour and adding some ground chia seeds into the mix. The outcome was tasty and filling, I might add. Topped with maple yogurt and toasted pecans, these pancakes were a seasonal delight.

Notes

I served with maple yogurt and toasted pecans, but feel free to top off as you wish. A drizzle of maple syrup with sliced bananas would be another delicious topping combination.

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup whole wheat flour
  2. 1/4 cup ground chia seeds (or flax meal)
  3. 1 tablespoon sugar
  4. 2 teaspoons baking powder
  5. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  6. 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  7. 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  8. Pinch of ground cloves
  9. 1 cup 2 percent milk
  10. 6 tablespoons canned pumpkin purée
  11. 2 tablespoons canola oil
  12. 1 egg

Directions

  1. In a large bowl whisk together all the dry ingredients.
  2. In a separate bowl, stir together milk, pumpkin puree, oil, and egg.
  3. Fold wet mixture into dry ingredients.
  4. Oil a skillet over medium heat. Pour in 1/4 cup batter for each pancake.
  5. Cook pancakes about three minutes per side; serve with toasted pecans and maple yogurt.


Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Cuisine
North American
Yield
Makes between eight and 10 pancakes.

Nutrition

Calories per serving
111 (per pancake)
Kaitlin14887993 Kaitlin14887993 4 years
I made these using flaxseed meal+water as an egg substitute. The batter came out more like dough, than batter. It was really thick. Also, the pancakes didn't seem to cook all the way through before they would burn on one side or another (I made them as thin as possible with the thick batter). Other than that these pancakes were healthy and yummy. I just wished they cooked right.
missythemutt missythemutt 5 years
These pancakes were absolutely wonderful! Easy to make, very filling, and so yummy!
KellyK143 KellyK143 5 years
She did give them sugar, and why would it matter if you can't tast the difference between whole wheat flour and regular flour? Also, there is a huge difference between the two of them. First of all, whole wheat keeps you satisfied a lot longer so you are not craving more pancakes in an hour. Also, there are no nutrition facts in white flour compared to whole wheat flour, which has complex carbs. Also better for your slow digesting and stabilizing your blood sugar. I am not sure if you have kids, but it sounds like this woman is raising her kids right!
transferofhealth transferofhealth 5 years
Yum!! Gonna try it with our GF flour mixture and see how that works. We <3 pumpkin pancakes :D Tiffany http://www.transferofhealth.com
Cookiesmom Cookiesmom 5 years
These sound really good; I just wish that when you print a recipe, the nutrition information would print with it! That would be soooo helpful!
PurelyTwins PurelyTwins 5 years
pumpkin pancakes is still something that I need to make this year! YUM
LittleMzFit LittleMzFit 6 years
I thank God that my mother cared enough to feed her children the healthiest that she could! She was always reading health magazines, converting recipes, & finding kid friendly (but healthy) recipes. She is an inspiration to this day!!! :)))
moopsie moopsie 6 years
i was chubby as a kid and i wish i was fed healthier....
carmela83 carmela83 6 years
Anonymous, this site is called "Fitsugar" and is for healthy tips. If you don't like it you can go look up recipes elsewhere. This poster didn't say anything about not giving your children sugar, but with childhood obesity being at the high it is at, what's wrong with trying to eliminate processed junk?
