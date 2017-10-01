Pumpkin Pancake Recipe
Better-Than-Pumpkin-Pie Pancakes Make Breakfast a Treat
I had a leftover can of pumpkin purée and decided to put it to use for breakfast. To the delight of my daughters, I made pumpkin pancakes, but I kept things healthy using whole wheat flour and adding some ground chia seeds into the mix. The outcome was tasty and filling, I might add. Topped with maple yogurt and toasted pecans, these pancakes were a seasonal delight.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Adapted from Martha Stewart Living
Notes
I served with maple yogurt and toasted pecans, but feel free to top off as you wish. A drizzle of maple syrup with sliced bananas would be another delicious topping combination.
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup ground chia seeds (or flax meal)
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- Pinch of ground cloves
- 1 cup 2 percent milk
- 6 tablespoons canned pumpkin purée
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 egg
Directions
- In a large bowl whisk together all the dry ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, stir together milk, pumpkin puree, oil, and egg.
- Fold wet mixture into dry ingredients.
- Oil a skillet over medium heat. Pour in 1/4 cup batter for each pancake.
- Cook pancakes about three minutes per side; serve with toasted pecans and maple yogurt.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Cuisine
- North American
- Yield
- Makes between eight and 10 pancakes.
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 111 (per pancake)
