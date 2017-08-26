 Skip Nav
Gear Up For Your Long Training Runs With These 9 Essentials

If you're training for a half, full, or ultramarathon, you've got a schedule full of long runs on the horizon. Being out on the open road for hours can be intimidating, but if you're prepared, you'll feel right at home and more able to focus on your stamina and pace. Gear up for your long runs with all the essentials to keep you comfortable, protected, and pumped up. From sun protection to storage, we've got you covered.

Original SPI Belt
$20
Buy Now
Osprey Tempest 6
$70
Buy Now
Oakley EVZERO Path Prizm
$170
Buy Now
CEP Women's Progressive+ Compression Run Socks 2.0
$60
Buy Now
Arbonne Phytosport Complete Hydration, 24-Pack
$35
Buy Now
Honey Stinger Organic Vanilla Energy Gel, 24-Pack
$34
Buy Now
nuun Active Strawberry Lemonade, 10 Tablets
$7
Buy Now
A Waist Pack
Osprey Tempest 6 ($70)
Nike Women's Lean Waist Pack — Pink ($20)
CamelBak Delaney Run Belt With Chill Bottle ($25)
An Arm Band
Forever 21 Phone Arm Band ($13)
Nike Challenger Women's Arm Band ($35)
A Tracker
Garmin Forerunner 25 GPS Running Watch ($170)
A Hat
Lululemon Race to Win Run Hat ($32)
adidas by Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Black Printed Run Cap ($45)
Mountain Hardwear Carinae Running Cap — UPF 50 ($20)
Sunglasses
Oakley EVZERO Path Prizm ($170)
Nike 'Gaze 2' 58mm Performance Sunglasses ($146)
Sunscreen
Coola Suncare Suncare 'Citrus Mimosa' Sport Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 ($36)
Clinique Sun SPF 30 Body Cream ($23)
Good Compression Socks
CEP Women's Progressive+ Compression Run Socks 2.0 ($60)
Adidas ClimaLite Cushioned Quarter Socks, 3-Pack ($14)
Ear Buds
Beats Powerbeats2 Wireless Headphones ($200)
Energy
Honey Stinger Organic Vanilla Energy Gel, 24-Pack ($34)
nuun Active Strawberry Lemonade, 10 Tablets ($7)
Original SPI Belt
from
$20
Oakley EVZERO Path Prizm
from
$170
