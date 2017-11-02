 Skip Nav
Trader Joe's Low-Carb Fried Rice Is Better Than Chinese Takeout

If you're deeply obsessed with a fan of Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust and its frozen Organic Riced Cauliflower, then you've got to get your hands on this latest frozen cauliflower staple: cauliflower fried rice.

Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry ($3) is the answer to your low-carb comfort-food needs. Each serving is just 50 calories and seven grams of carbs! Riced cauliflower is mixed with green peas, red peppers, grilled corn, and spring onions and flavored lightly with tamari, sesame oil, and ginger. It takes seven minutes to cook!

I'd recommend using a bag of this as a base to make an amazing protein- and veggie-packed meal. Sauté some Trader Joe's teriyaki marinated tofu, plain tempeh, or chicken. Add some extra fresh or frozen veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, snow peas, or edamame and a bag of this Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry, and you can skip the Chinese takeout!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
