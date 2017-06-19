Do This in Tree Pose and You'll Never Fall Over Again

If random people on the street were asked to do the first yoga pose that came to mind, Tree Pose would definitely be in the top five. As basic and simple as it looks, this pose is definitely not easy to hold, since it challenges your sense of balance. But don't skip it just because you always fall over! Tree promotes good posture and opens your hips, and with a few tricks up your capris, you'll soon be able to effortlessly hold this while standing in line at the grocery store.

Sanskrit Name: Vrksasana

English Translation: Tree Pose

When doing this pose, it's important that you wear pants and not shorts, since the sole of your foot will end up sliding down your bare leg.