Don't Just Sob on the Couch: Turn Your This Is Us Viewing Party Into a Workout

This Is Us can be one tearjerker of a show. But don't just watch it and weep; turn your viewing party into a workout with this game. It's so simple and shouldn't interfere with your ability to follow the twists and turns of the plot. Plus, we do recognize that a good cry can seriously work your abs.

On Genevieve: Lively top and Spiritual Gangster tights

On Kaycee: MPG Sport outfit

Shoes by Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

ban.do mats

