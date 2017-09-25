 Skip Nav
Once You Start Baking With Avocado, You May Never Go Back to Butter

Full of omega-3s and vitamin E, avocados taste perfect when thinly sliced on a salad, thrown in a fruity smoothie, or paired with salty sunflower seeds. Yet another way you can incorporate the ever-versatile avocado into your culinary life: as a substitute for butter.

When baking, substitute half the amount of butter in your recipe for mashed avocado. If you substitute the whole amount, you'll end up with flatter results. To help you figure out how much you'll need, it helps to know that one avocado yields about three-quarters of a cup. Substituting butter with avocado not only lowers the calorie content — half a cup of butter is 813 calories, and the same amount of mashed avocado is 184 — but it also yields a softer, moister baked good. While this fruit is high in fat, avocados contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which can actually lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and maintain HDL (good) cholesterol and help decrease belly fat.

Per quarter-cup serving, avocados have over 300 fewer calories than butter but also offer less saturated fat and cholesterol. This green fruit also offers more protein and added fiber, and it's rich in B vitamins, as well as folate, potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin K. You can't say that about butter.

Here are some recipes you can try with this butter substitute:

Valerie14793607 Valerie14793607 4 years
Dang, I wish avocados weren't so $$$$ these days. I love to eat them for lunch or a snack with tomato, goat cheese crumbles, bacon bits, sun seeds and lemon pepper. Also Goya veggie seasoning on it is awesome too. But, yep, I lovvvvvve butter too so, that's a tough one to switch. And, yep, cheaper.
Katrina3735377 Katrina3735377 4 years
What?! That's awesome! I've seen some substitutions for oil and water with yogurt with mixed results. I'll have to try this instead. Thanks for posting!
akseymour akseymour 7 years
I think this sounds like a great idea. I think there are few recipes where this wouldn't work - say a cookie that's supposed to taste like melt in your mouth butter and sugar (Paula Deen has a recipe like this).
Lissfit Lissfit 7 years
I tested to use avocado instead of butter in my banana cookies today - and it turned out really tasty. Would love to try this out in other pastries pretty soon :)
chloe-bella chloe-bella 7 years
I've seen this tip on a TV show - I think on Oprah. They had a guest eat a baked good and then guess what the "odd" ingredient was, and the guest had no idea and couldn't taste the avacado at all. So, I would be willing to try it.
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 7 years
I may try this, as I love avocado. To me, it tastes better than butter, and it's rich.
Spectra Spectra 7 years
I am a little dubious about this one...when you're baking, changing the ingredients can drastically alter your results. I would maybe try this in a quick bread or muffin recipe where the type of fat isn't as critical. But for a cake or cookies or something, I think I'll stick with good ol' butter.
wackdoodle wackdoodle 7 years
Never write anything when you have a raging sinus infection. What I wrote make no sense at all.
wackdoodle wackdoodle 7 years
Substitute baking isn't just about reducing calories but about maintaining or improving flavor while lower fat, calories, or sugar content. If you use a something that has a strong distinct flavor itself then you need to know that that flavor will be in your end product as well. And it may not taste so good once its baked since baking is relying on chemical reactions to achieve results. I would only do this If whatever I was baking was a strong flavor. I wouldn't replace butter with avocado for sugar cookies becuase you will taste the avocado rather than the intended flavor. Likely anything that is suppose to be vanilla flavor or lavender flavored. Some flavor are just too delicate and will be easily overpowered by the avocado. Now a chocolate cake, mocha or coffee flavored baked goods or strong fruit flavored cake or cookie then yeah I would try using avocado. Avocado would be great in many table breads and quick bread recipes. But only because the flavor of the avocado will not overwhelm the flavor of the product but will add a new dimension. Keep in mind people an avocado is a fruit. So using it in a sweet dish isn't really odd.
TiVo TiVo 7 years
I am interested to try this, but because most of my attempts at healthy baking fail, I am going to have to pass. Sometimes wheat flour and applesauce work okay for me, but even those simple swaps can fail me. I've also heard mashed beets sub well in some things, especially brownies.
amber512 amber512 7 years
I already sub applesauce for oil, and NO ONE can tell the difference. Except for all of the compliments I get on how moist my baked goods are! I have heard of this before and you can't taste any difference. People really need to try things before judging!
susanec susanec 7 years
I hate avocado, it would creep me out to know that one is snuck in somewhere it really doesn't belong.
thehabra thehabra 7 years
This is probably the most ridiculous this I've read on this site..
RVASarah RVASarah 7 years
Thanks for the tip. I'll have to try this now.
