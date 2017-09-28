Stop Everything: Halo Top Just Released 7 Vegan Flavors

ARE YOU SITTING DOWN? Try to control your heart rate (but feel free to scream for ice cream): Halo Top just announced they're debuting seven *vegan* flavors with a coconut milk base. WE KNOW. We're freaking out too.

The flavors are dairy-free duplicates of some of Halo Top's all star flavors — Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Caramel Macchiato, Cinnamon Roll and Chocolate Covered Banana — and they'll be available mid-October in retailers nationwide (AKA REALLY SOON). Halo Top's press release noted that this collection will be "the world's first low-calorie ice cream that is both non-dairy and vegan-friendly."

And there's still a good amount of protein, too! Our source at Halo Top told us that even without eggs and milk, this vegan ice cream still packs around 12 grams of protein per pint.

This addition to the HT lineup was the next natural step. "The number one request that we get from our fans is to make a non-dairy and vegan-friendly version of Halo Top," said Halo Top's Founder and CEO Justin Woolverton in a press release. "Whether you have to or choose to restrict dairy — or only eat vegan — we always want to make sure we listen to our fans. It took a long time to 'get it right,' but we're absolutely thrilled with the outcome and can't wait for our fans to try these flavors."

Same, Justin. Same.