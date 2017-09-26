6-Ingredient Marshmallow-Free Rice Krispies Treats

Chewy, crispy, sweet, and buttery — what's not to love abut Rice Krispies treats? Uhhh, the calories, the fat, and the sugar! OK so they're not the healthiest. But these bars? Wow. These satisfy your crispy cravings perfectly while also offering a boost of energy-sustaining, hunger-satiating protein. And the icing on the cake? They're peanut-butter-flavored!







half the pan

At 153 calories per delicious square, they're just as addictive as the original recipe, but with 4.6 grams of protein, you won't feel guilty inhalingmore than one. With only six ingredients, they're a cinch to whip up and can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.