6-Ingredient Marshmallow-Free Rice Krispies Treats

Chewy, crispy, sweet, and buttery — what's not to love abut Rice Krispies treats? Uhhh, the calories, the fat, and the sugar! OK so they're not the healthiest. But these bars? Wow. These satisfy your crispy cravings perfectly while also offering a boost of energy-sustaining, hunger-satiating protein. And the icing on the cake? They're peanut-butter-flavored!


At 153 calories per delicious square, they're just as addictive as the original recipe, but with 4.6 grams of protein, you won't feel guilty inhaling half the pan more than one. With only six ingredients, they're a cinch to whip up and can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup brown rice syrup
  2. 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
  3. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  4. 1 serving (2 scoops) vanilla protein powder (I used pea protein)
  5. 8 cups brown rice crisp cereal (I used Erewhon)

Directions

  1. Prep a 9-by-13-inch pan by lightly spraying with cooking spray
  2. Heat the brown rice syrup and peanut butter in a large pan over medium heat until liquified, about 5 minutes.
  3. Turn off heat and stir in the vanilla extract and protein powder.
  4. Quickly stir in the rice cereal until well coated.
  5. Pour the rice mixture into the prepared pan. Press firmly and evenly into the pan using the back of a spatula.
  6. Cool in the fridge for an hour, then cut into bars.
  7. Store uneaten bars in an airtight container (keeps longer in the fridge).

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
18 squares
Cook Time
1 hour 10 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
153
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Latest Fitness
