2-Week Weight-Loss Plan: Vegetarian Dinners Under 300 Calories

While eating at night won't cause weight gain, eating a large meal that makes you exceed your daily calorie intake will. If you want to drop pounds, try this tactic: make lunch and breakfast your largest meals of the day, and make dinner a smaller meal (about 25 percent of your daily calories). Consuming more before a light dinner ensures you have enough time to burn all those calories.

If you're used to eating big meals at night and are at a loss for what to make, here's a two-week (14-day) dinner plan — all recipes are vegetarian and around 300 calories. And since meat-free meals are chock-full of fiber, you'll feel full longer, which is one way to prevent weight gain from late-night snacking. Take a peek at these 14 recipes, and make a list so you can hit the grocery store on Sunday, prep your ingredients, and be ready to lose weight!