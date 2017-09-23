 Skip Nav
10 Healthy Reasons to Start Squeezing Lemons
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
These Hearty Green Soups Are as Healthy as They Are Beautiful
These Are the Most Effective Ways to Avoid Getting a Cold This Season

As we welcome the spiced lattes and crisp leaves of Fall, we also enter into the throes of cold and flu season, where every doorknob and elevator button becomes an obstacle in the battle to stay sniffle-free. Current estimates project that Americans will come down with about half a billion (yes, that's a "b") colds this year, and anywhere between five to 20 percent of the population will develop the dreaded flu.

But salvation is possible, and it comes in the form of prevention. Here, we round up every science-backed method that has been shown to stop the spread of cold and flu viruses long before they cause illness.

Check Your Vitamin D
Take Probiotics
Give Gargling a Go
Prioritize Sleep
Wash Up
Get Moving
Try Echinacea
Don't Bother With Masks
Consider Zinc
Keep Your Distance
Be Careful With Your Phone
Take Vitamin C (If You're Very, Very Active)
Have (More) Sex
Hands Off
If You Can't Wash, Sanitize
Keep Surfaces Clean
Quit Smoking
Practice Mindfulness
Get Your Flu Shot
If You Do Get Sick, Stay Put
