11 Things You Never Knew About Chipotle, Straight From an Employee

I went straight to the source to discover more Chipotle secrets. The famous Mexican grill had a lot to say about its most popular menu items, future releases, and ways you can save time and money. Be prepared to book it to your nearest Chipotle to satiate your burrito craving after reading these intriguing facts!

The standard burrito weighs over 1 pound!

"It depends on what you put in it. Most are about 20 ounces, but it's really up to you."

The menu changes are few for a reason.

"We like to focus on making just a few things but making them extremely well. We do make some changes and expansions on occasion. In 2014, we added our Sofritas, last year we added chorizo, and you may have heard the buzz that we're currently set to begin a new dessert [buñuelos] in very select restaurants, so stay tuned for more on that."

There is a way to skip the line.

"Most people don't know that nearly every Chipotle has an extra make-line in the back of the restaurant where digital orders (online or from our ordering app) can be prepared. This means that customers who order digitally benefit from shorter and more accurate pickup times, including the ability to reserve a future pickup time, and can skip the line to pick up their order."

You can get some occasional free stuff.

"We do a number of promotions during the year, from our annual Boorito Halloween promotion to appreciation days for groups like teachers or nurses, and occasionally offer BOGOs or free chips and guac. Customers can stay up to date by signing up for text and email alerts on our webpage."

The most popular order isn't a burrito.

"We serve more burrito bowls than anything else, chicken is the most popular meat, mild tomato salsa is our most popular, and of course our guacamole is a favorite — for good reason."

The burrito bowl was once a secret menu item.

"Our crews will accommodate most any request they can with the ingredients we have if someone wants it. The burrito bowl wasn't on the menu in the beginning but was added because customers ordered it so frequently. We used to make the bowls in the same red baskets we use to serve burritos but lined it with foil to make it a bowl."

Every bit of the food is actually handmade.

"If you were to look into the kitchen of any Chipotle, you'll see it more closely resembles that of a fine dining restaurant than your typical fast-food joint. You'll see people hand frying our taco shells, shredding cheese, dicing jalapeños, steaming rice, hand-mashing guacamole, and grilling chicken and steak in small batches so it is fresh throughout the day. They are cooking fresh food using the same skills and techniques used by classically trained chefs everywhere. Even the food we prepare in central kitchens is made with the same culinary detail to ensure that it tastes as good as it can."

Leftovers are donated.

"We have careful protocols and practices in place to make sure we're minimizing waste. That said, sometimes it's unavoidable. Over the years, we've partnered with more than 1,275 local community organizations to provide food for those who need it most. We are also in our 10th year of partnership with the Harvest Program. Through this organization, we have been able to donate enough food for more than seven million meals throughout the country."

Chipotle is the only national restaurant brand with no funny ingredients.

"This Spring we announced that all of the food we make contains only 51 whole, unprocessed ingredients. We accomplished that with the introduction of our new tortillas, which are free of any industrial additives — natural or artificial. Chipotle is now the only national restaurant brand with no added colors, flavors, or preservatives in any of the ingredients we use to make our food."

Chipotle goes way beyond fresh ingredients.

"We've always used fresh ingredients, but we also know that fresh isn't enough, anymore. We remain committed to serving meat from animals that are raised in more humane ways and without the use of antibiotics or added hormones, local and organically grown veggies when available, cheese and sour cream made with milk from pasture-raised dairy cattle, ingredients that are not genetically modified, and ingredients that contain no industrial additives."

Though Chipotle shared its guacamole recipe, the brand doesn't plan on giving out any other signature recipes.

"A perk of only using real, whole ingredients is that you can find everything we use on our menu at your own grocery store. But when it comes to the amount of each ingredient in a recipe — well, we've got to keep a few secrets."