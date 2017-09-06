 Skip Nav
Recipes
The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Crescent Dough
Dinner
17 Chicken Casserole Recipes to Add to Your Dinner Rotation
Giada De Laurentiis
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Pork Chops

Chrissy Teigen's Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

The 1 Recipe to Make Out of Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook, According to the Model Herself

"What would your death row meal be?" is the most popular question I'm asked, just ahead of "DOEs HE SInG 2 U????"

I love this question because 1.) the asker assumes I will one day be on death row, so they get me and 2.) it's the easiest question on the planet — it is this dish. This creamy creation, which my mom has been making my entire life, puts me into a state of instant euphoria and you can't go a single bite without a bacon or ham bomb.

I was notorious for sneaking undercooked scoops from the edges of the pan, not being able to control these potato-y desires of mine. By the time mom removed it from the oven, the edges were completely gone, leaving behind just a giant dollop of potato, balancing in the middle of the casserole dish.

And my god, the leftovers. I should add Tupperware to the list of ingredients because I can't tell you how many times I've put a few servings of this in my purse for a flight. If you make one thing in this book, make this, I beg you.

Related
Is Chrissy Teigen's New Cookbook Worth All the Hype?
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
Pepper's Scalloped Potatoes

Pepper's Scalloped Potatoes

Chrissy Teigen's Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 5 pounds russet (Idaho) potatoes
  2. 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  3. 1 1⁄3 pounds ham, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
  4. 8 slices bacon (not thick-cut), cut into squares
  5. 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter
  6. 2 tablespoons garlic salt
  7. 1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  8. 1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
  9. 5 1⁄2 cups whole milk

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  2. Peel the potatoes, halve them lengthwise, and slice them crosswise into thin half moons. Rinse well with cold water and drain in a colander. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl and toss them with the onion and the ham.
  3. In a large dutch oven, cook half the bacon over medium-low heat until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crispy, 9-10 minutes. Add the butter and cook, stirring, until melted, making sure the butter doesn’t burn. Add the garlic salt and pepper, then whisk in the flour and cook, stirring to work out the lumps, until smooth. Whisk in the milk until smooth. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a bowl.
  4. Arrange half the potato mixture in the bottom of the dutch oven, then cover it with half the sauce. Repeat with the remaining potatoes and sauce. Arrange the uncooked bacon squares on top of the sauce and bake, uncovered, until the bacon appears crispy and rendered, 30-35 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F, cover with the lid, and cook until bubbling, 1 hour 30 minutes longer.
Reprinted from Cravings. Copyright © 2016 by Chrissy Teigen. Photographs copyright © 2016 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Potato
Cuisine
North American
Yield
16-20 servings
Cook Time
3 hours
Image Source: Aubrie Pick
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingFall FoodChrissy TeigenPotatoesSide DishesRecipesThanksgivingBaconHolidayFall
Join The Conversation
Recipes
Let Your Slow Cooker Do All the Work With These 85 Easy Recipes
by Leo Danzig
Halloween Party Ideas For Kids
Parenting
31 Halloween Party Ideas Kids Will Love
by Katharine Stahl
Jeff Mauro's Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
These Mashed Potatoes Are Basically Like Cream-Cheese Frosting
by Sara Cagle
How to Make Butterscotch
Recipes
How to Make Butterscotch (aka a Lazy Cook's Caramel Sauce)
by Anna Monette Roberts
Spanish Lime Shortbread Cookie Recipe
Holiday Food
The Secret Ingredient in These Shortbread Cookies Will Blow Your Mind
by anabraeger
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds