The 1 Recipe to Make Out of Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook, According to the Model Herself

"What would your death row meal be?" is the most popular question I'm asked, just ahead of "DOEs HE SInG 2 U????"

I love this question because 1.) the asker assumes I will one day be on death row, so they get me and 2.) it's the easiest question on the planet — it is this dish. This creamy creation, which my mom has been making my entire life, puts me into a state of instant euphoria and you can't go a single bite without a bacon or ham bomb.

I was notorious for sneaking undercooked scoops from the edges of the pan, not being able to control these potato-y desires of mine. By the time mom removed it from the oven, the edges were completely gone, leaving behind just a giant dollop of potato, balancing in the middle of the casserole dish.

And my god, the leftovers. I should add Tupperware to the list of ingredients because I can't tell you how many times I've put a few servings of this in my purse for a flight. If you make one thing in this book, make this, I beg you.