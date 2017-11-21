 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Spread Endless Cheer This Holiday Season With These Addictive Apps
Food Video
Eat the Trend: Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti
Holiday Food
Homemade Flavored Salt Is Inexpensive, Elegant, and So Easy to Make
Food Network
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Roast Turkey
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Spread Endless Cheer This Holiday Season With These Addictive Apps

Whether you're throwing a casual cocktail party or an elaborate holiday feast, deliciously decadent appetizers are necessary for a truly festive evening. Choose from this extensive list of sometimes gooey, sometimes crispy, and always scrumptious holiday starters for the meal of your dreams.

Gruyère Gougères
Mini Cheesy Potato Gratins
Candied Bacon Baked Brie
Chicken Cordon Bleu Meatballs
Herbed Goat-Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms
Three-Cheese Mini Macaroni and Cheese Bites
Roasted Figs With Goat Cheese
Bubbly Hot Crab Dip
Ham and Cheese Pinwheels
Baked Camembert Bread Wreath
Baked Cheddar Sweet Potato Fritters
Bacon Jam and Triple Crème Jalapeno Poppers
Brie and Fig Bites
Spicy Red Curry Cauliflower "Wings"
Pimento Cheese Fondue
Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs
Caramelized Pear and Baked Brie Bread Bowl
Chicks in a Blanket
Crispy Goat Cheese Risotto Cakes With Warm Winter Pears
Mushroom and Brie Bruschetta
Chinese Chicken and Brussels Sprout Egg Rolls With Sweet Chile Pomegranate Sauce
Honey Bacon Goat Cheese Phyllo Bites
Peppery Ranch Cheese Ball
Herbed Gruyère Cheese Straws
Creamy Jalapeño Chicken Empanadas
Baked Goat Cheese Dip
Prawn Cocktail
Caramelized Winter Fruit Stuffed Brie
Warm Walnut Goat Cheese Bites
Parmesan, Black Pepper, and Thyme Crackers
Pepper Jelly
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodFall FoodAppetizer RecipesAppetizersChristmasRecipesThanksgivingHoliday
Fast and Easy
30 Casseroles That'll Make Cooking Dinner a Little Easier
by Alessandra Foresto
What Alcohol Goes Best With Eggnog?
Holiday Food
Here Are the Best Liquors to Give Your Eggnog a Bit of Booziness
by Sara Cagle
What to Wear to Thanksgiving
Holiday Fashion
10 Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfits That Don't Sacrifice Style
by Marina Liao
Slow-Cooker Root Beer Cocktail Meatballs
Holiday Food
Put a Twist on Tradition With Slow-Cooker Root Beer BBQ Cocktail Meatballs
by Becky Tarala
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetarian
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds