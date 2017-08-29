3 Hacks to Save You Major Money on Food at Disney Parks

Spending a ridiculous amount of money on food at Disneyland and Disney World doesn't have to be the norm. There are a few little-known tips and tricks to help you save cash on the overpriced park food, which will help you have an even more magical trip. Ahead, check out three of our favorite ways to budget our funds at Disney parks, and be sure to keep these in mind before you plan your next trip to Disneyland or Disney World.