Magnolia Bakery Recipes
8 Iconic Recipes From Magnolia Bakery, From Easiest to Toughest
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
8 Iconic Recipes From Magnolia Bakery, From Easiest to Toughest
Magnolia Bakery, the iconic shop in New York City, is famous for its banana pudding, icebox cakes, cupcakes, and more. Though the store has countless cookbooks and seasonal offerings, we pulled eight of our favorite recipes and ordered them from easiest to hardest so you can bake (or not bake) depending on your mood.
0previous images
-22more images