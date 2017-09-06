 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
Guilt-Free Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken
Dinner
17 Chicken Casserole Recipes to Add to Your Dinner Rotation
Recipes
The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Crescent Dough
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Iconic Recipes From Magnolia Bakery, From Easiest to Toughest

Magnolia Bakery, the iconic shop in New York City, is famous for its banana pudding, icebox cakes, cupcakes, and more. Though the store has countless cookbooks and seasonal offerings, we pulled eight of our favorite recipes and ordered them from easiest to hardest so you can bake (or not bake) depending on your mood.

Related
15 Unconventional Cupcake Recipes
15 Cookies That Break the Baking Mold
15 Cookies That Break the Baking Mold

Icebox Cake
Banana Pudding
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Key Lime Pie Bars
Vanilla Cupcakes
Rose Frosting Decoration
Apple Pie
Chocolate Cake
8 Iconic Recipes From Magnolia Bakery, From Easiest to Toughest
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Magnolia BakeryRecipesDessert
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
How Your Favorite Chefs Make Flan
by Emilia Benton
Unicorn Macaron Recipe
Food News
Unicorn Macarons Might Just Be the Most Effing Magical Dessert We've Ever Seen
by Victoria Messina
Delicious Coffee Desserts
Recipes
6 Crave-Worthy Desserts For Coffee-Lovers
by Tyler Atwood paid for by The Original Donut Shop® Coffee
Anthony Bourdain's Scrambled Eggs
Cooking Basics
The Best Way to Scramble Eggs, According to Anthony Bourdain
by Erin Cullum
Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
by Nicole Iizuka
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds