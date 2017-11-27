35 Times Meghan Markle Proved She's a Serious Foodie

If you're not already familiar with Meghan Markle, you will be very soon. The American actress, known for her role in Suits, is engaged to Prince Harry, and everyone is swooning over the gorgeous couple, for obvious reasons. But what you might not know about Meghan Markle is that she has a true appreciation for food — she's a talented cook and pro at ordering the best options at restaurants. Like you (or is that just me?), she doesn't shy away from sharing her best eats on Instagram, and we've never related to a soon-to-be royal more! Meghan roasts a mean turkey, goes hard at brunch, doesn't skip dessert, and is no stranger to pasta nights at home. She even ran a lifestyle site called The Tig, where she wrote about food and travel, until earlier this year. If her culinary-inclined side is any indication of what will be on the menu at her and Harry's wedding, things are looking good. Ahead, take a look at 35 times Meghan proved she loves food just as much as you do.