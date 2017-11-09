 Skip Nav
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
Holiday Food
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Fall Cocktails to Toast to This Thanksgiving

There are countless things to be grateful for, but let's face it: the best way to be thankful on Turkey Day is to kick back, bond, and have a drink (or three) with loved ones. To take Thanksgiving entertaining to the next level, match your courses with deserving wines, and start off with cocktail hour. Don't forget to stock your freezer with ice, because we've got 10 tipples that are guaranteed to be magnificent with your meal.

Related
31 Totally Unexpected Thanksgiving Sides
Pumpkin Mojito
Ginger Sidecar
Cranberry Margarita
Sage Sangria
Apple Cidercar
Cran-Limoncello
Euphoria
Gingersnap Cocktail
Cognac Sparkler
Pumpkin Spice Margarita
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingParty PlanningRecipesThanksgivingHolidayFallCocktails
Healthy Recipes
15 Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipes That Will Make You Forget About Bread
by Kelli Acciardo
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2017
Thanksgiving
16 Restaurants That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day
by Sara Ahmed
Disneyland Holiday Ghirardelli Ice Cream Desserts 2017
Holiday Food
May I Have Your Attention, Please? Disney's Holiday Ghirardelli Treats Look Amazing
by Kelsey Garcia
Winter Fat-Burning Foods
Holiday Fitness
6 Fat-Burning Foods For Winter
by Michele Foley
Christmas Cookie Inspiration
Holiday Food
The 50 Most Beautiful Christmas Cookies You'll See This Year
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds