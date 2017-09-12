What to Do With Pumpkin Puree
Beyond Pumpkin Pie: 10 Ways to Make Use of Puréed Pumpkin
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Beyond Pumpkin Pie: 10 Ways to Make Use of Puréed Pumpkin
Yeah, yeah, we all know about the classic pumpkin pie. It's a tried-and-true Autumn dessert, but why not think outside of the can this season? Pumpkin is a Fall staple, and we've got proof that you can incorporate it into just about anything. The warm and spicy flavor is always a welcomed surprise when complementing unexpected ingredients. Here are 10 wonderful ways to use pumpkin purée that you haven't thought of yet.
Photos: Anna Monette Roberts, Nicole Perry
0previous images
-21more images