How to Pan Sear Steak Like a Complete Badass
16 Italian Soup Recipes to Get You Through Chilly Nights
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Beyond Pumpkin Pie: 10 Ways to Make Use of Puréed Pumpkin

Yeah, yeah, we all know about the classic pumpkin pie. It's a tried-and-true Autumn dessert, but why not think outside of the can this season? Pumpkin is a Fall staple, and we've got proof that you can incorporate it into just about anything. The warm and spicy flavor is always a welcomed surprise when complementing unexpected ingredients. Here are 10 wonderful ways to use pumpkin purée that you haven't thought of yet.

Photos: Anna Monette Roberts, Nicole Perry

Make a Cocktail
Mix It in Hummus
Think Beyond Pie
Add Into a Soup
Use It in Cake
Stir Into Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt
Mix Into Risotto
Add Into Bars
Bake With Pasta
Make an Edible Gift
fuzzles fuzzles 5 years
I love it mixed together with Greek yogurt and a bit of pumpkin pie spice. Add some honey graham crackers for dipping and it's sort of like an instant pumpkin pie. :drool:
flavacrisp flavacrisp 6 years
I LOVE PUMPKIN! I made pumpkin penne last night and it was awesome.
RoaringSilence RoaringSilence 6 years
I love to make these http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Pumpkin-Chocolate-Chip-Cookies-III/Detail.aspx
