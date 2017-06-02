Walmart Has So Many Exclusive New Groceries You'll Want This Summer

 Skip Nav
Foodies have many reasons to keep returning to Walmart beyond reasons like they stock The Pioneer Woman's kitchen collection and Patti LaBelle's desserts. I spoke to Walmart to tell us why its groceries are so cheap, what new products we have to look forward to this Summer, and more ways to pare down your grocery bill (without sacrificing too much).

Walmart's scale makes its prices so low.

With over 4,600 stores nationwide and online sales, Walmart's "size and scale" allows the company to purchase items in bulk and therefore offer lower prices to customers.

You can return any fresh items, no questions asked.

Did you know you can return fresh items like produce, meat, or bakery goods for a full refund? Walmart says it "stands behind" the items it sells, and if a customer is not happy, the company will offer a full cash back refund.

The lowest priced items are on the lowest shelves.

Walmart says if you are looking to save money on groceries, check the "lower shelves of each aisle, as the less-expensive items are frequently placed there."

The bestselling grocery is a staple we all have.

"Bananas are consistently our number one selling item!" Walmart tells us.

Be on the lookout for tasting demos.

While Walmart doesn't have a "try before you buy" policy, the company says it often has "demos in stores where customers can try new products before they purchase them."

There's a story behind that world-famous wine.

You heard about that $8 wine that was ranked one of the best in the world? Walmart says stocking its US stores with La Moneda Reserva is just another example of its "commitment to help customers save money so they can live better." Sipping affordable, award-winning wine is definitely living better.

Skip the in-store shopping.

If Instacart isn't your thing but you want the convenience of someone else doing the shopping, Walmart has an "Online Grocery Pickup" feature which allows you to shop online, setup a pickup time, and have your groceries delivered to your car within minutes.

Walmart has some thrilling new exclusives this year.

Here are a bunch of new, exclusive products stocked at Walmart this Summer: Jelly Donut Oreos, Oreo-O's cereal, and citrus-flavored malt liquor beverage Zima. Walmart also says it will have over 30 new "Great Value ice cream flavors like Down By The Sea Salt Caramel, I ♥ PB, Hashtag Chocolate, and Ahh Fudge . . . Tracks. And to keep you on your toes, Walmart told us, "We can't spill all the beans on the rest of this year, but we think a lot of people are going to want to keep an eye on our Bakery department where we have some sweet new items in the works. We're also excited about a really fun assortment of exclusive Halloween candy that we think will be a hit with trick-or-treaters and parents alike."

Image Source: Flicker user Mike Mozart
