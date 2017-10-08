Trader Joe's New Vanilla Pumpkin Candle Smells Like Heaven (and Is Only $4!)

 Skip Nav
While perusing the aisles of Trader Joe's for new October foods, I stumbled upon something even better than pumpkin spice ice cream — a pumpkin candle! It's not typical for Trader Joe's to offer many nonfood products aside from cosmetics, but in the spirit of all things pumpkin, it's released this new candle that smells so good, you'd swear you could eat it. And the best part is its shockingly low price tag: $4. Four dollars! Unlike many pumpkin-scented candles that will set you back $25, this is an undeniable steal found in an unexpected place.

The Trader Joe's Vanilla Pumpkin Candle doesn't have an artificial or overpowering scent whatsoever; the sweet vanilla mellows out the pumpkin, creating the warmest and coziest smell. Having this candle lit in your living room might convince your neighbors you have a fresh batch of pumpkin cookies baking in the oven because it almost smells like a Fall dessert. I gave the candle a quick sniff in the store to see if it actually might be worth a buy, and I was so surprised by how good it smelled that I put two in my cart immediately.

While it is a smaller candle (five and a half ounces), it's made with a natural soy wax blend, meaning it should burn longer. If you're like us, you don't typically shop at Trader Joe's for anything but grocery staples, but you'll be so glad you picked up a Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle (or a few, if you're looking for a thrifty gift) this season.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
