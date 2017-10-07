 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch
Nails
Make Your Halloween Costume Pop With One of These Killer Nail Designs
Makeup Tutorials
13 DIY Costumes You Can Re-Create in Minutes, Courtesy of Dulce Candy
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Things That Won't Make Sense If You're Not a Latina With Curly Hair

If you have naturally curly hair, you likely grew up just like me: People (ahem, your tías, perhaps) were constantly offering unsolicited advice on how to make it "less puffy." You spent half your allowance (and now paycheck) on styling products to keep it under control and even occasionally broke a hairbrush or two, immediately entering a state of frustration no straight-haired woman could ever understand.

Growing up, I hated my curls. But then I learned how to properly style them, and that was it; I never looked back. Don't get me wrong, the struggle is still very real most days, but sometimes there's nothing left to do but laugh. Read on for 15 common struggles we're sure you can relate to if your hair is curly.

Related
My Mom Was Latina, My Dad Isn't — 10 Annoying Comments I'm Tired of Hearing

When someone says, "Of course you have curly hair, you're Latina."
Or when someone goes the opposite way and calls you "exotic."
When someone asks if you're "as wild as your hair."
When women with straight hair tell you they wish they had your curls.
When a total stranger asks if she can touch your hair.
Or worse, when they don't even ask!
The fact that a morning shower is always a must for your curls to look just right.
But for those days when there's no time, you have a million hair ties in your purse.
Humidity is your worst enemy.
But sometimes, no matter what you do, your hair looks puffy either way.
When people constantly tell you how great your hair would look straight.
The struggle to find a hairstylist who "gets" curly hair is real.
When you spend all your paycheck on hair products.
But also DIY every hair recipe Abuela ever gave you.
When your longtime go-to styling product gets discontinued.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyCurlsNatural HairGifsCurly HairHumorHair
Little Kids
If You've Ever Tried to Get a Kid to Take a Bath, You've Heard These 27 Excuses
by Alessia Santoro
Hottest Haircuts Fall 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
by Wendy Gould
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Laughing During an Interview
Viral Videos
by Kelsey Garcia
Curtain Bangs Inspiration on Pinterest Fall 2017
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
What Is Double Process?
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds