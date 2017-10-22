 Skip Nav
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch

Whether you live alone, with a significant other, or a family that needs to be fed, cooking meals can be a balancing act. You want to have a few go-to favorites, but at the same time keep things both interesting and easy. Thankfully, the possibilities are endless, especially when you throw Latin flavors into the mix. Here we've rounded up 50 easy-to-prepare recipes, including hearty casseroles, simple salads, and plenty of high-protein options. Take your pick and dig in.

Taco Casserole
Vegetarian Mexican Lasagna
Fried Plantains
Quinoa Black Bean Sweet Potato Bites
Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Anytime Breakfast Burritos
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili
Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
Chicken Fajita Mason Jar Salad
Mexican Caesar Salad
Chickpea Taco Salad
One-Pot Arroz Con Pollo
Slow-Cooker Beef Chili
Healthy Turkey Taco Chili
Huevos Motuleños
Taco Bowls
Instant Pot Chicken Enchiladas
Gnocchi Enchilada Skillet
Turkey Fajita Rice Bowl
Turkey Chili Bean Sandwich
Turkey Enchiladas With Green Sauce
Pesto Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Buffalo Chicken Burrito Bowls
Slow-Cooker Tater Tot Casserole
Huevos Rancheros
Healthy Mexican Casserole
Mote Pillo
Grilled Veggie Tacos With Chimichurri
Peruvian Arroz con Pollo
Mexican-style sweet potato pizza
Quinoa and Black Bean Burrito Bowls
