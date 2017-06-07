 Skip Nav
47 Frida Kahlo Tattoos That'll Finally Convince You to Get Some Ink

Getting inked is no small thing. You want to make sure that whatever design you choose to forever etch on your body is worth it. Well, we can't think of a better icon to honor with a tattoo (or two) than Mexican feminist Frida Kahlo.

The internet obviously agrees, with thousands of images popping up under the #FridaKahloTattoo hashtag. We combed through that long list of tattoos inspired by Frida and compiled a list that is sure to inspire your own. Scroll ahead to find our picks.

Latina BeautyFrida KahloTattoos
