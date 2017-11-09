 Skip Nav
20 Recipes That Use the Sweet and Smoky Taste of Rum — Try Them This Holiday Season!
8 Ways Latin Families Make Thanksgiving Their Own
This Is Why Alessandra Ambrosio's Street Style Is Always So Damn Good
This Thanksgiving, Gobble Up These 20 Latin-Inspired Turkey Recipes

We can all agree that turkey is an integral part of Thanksgiving dinner. But if your meal is a little more unconventional and you don't feel the need to have a full turkey baking in the oven for the entire day, there are many other ways to incorporate the holiday bird into your menu. We've rounded up 20 Latin-inspired recipes, from nachos to soup to dips, that will have you wanting to gobble up every last bite.

Feel strongly about a traditional Thanksgiving turkey? We have one of those too — featuring achiote and mojo. What should you do when you end up with a ton of delicious leftovers? Whip up the rest of the recipes ahead.

Cheesy Turkey Taco Soup
Turkey Tacos
Turkey Taco Pie
Mini Turkey Taco Salads
Turkey Enchiladas
Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry
Mexican Turkey Burgers
Turkey Nachos
Turkey Cuban Sandwich
Peruvian Cilantro and Turkey Soup
Slow-Cooker Turkey Mole Tacos
Sopa de Lima
Turkey Picadillo
Turkey Empanadas
Turkey, Stuffing, and Cranberry Quesadilla
Turkey Tostadas
Slow-Cooker Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili
Turkey Arepas
Turkey Chile Con Queso Dip
Turkey With Mojo and Sazón Achiote
