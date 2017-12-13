9 Empowering New Year's Resolutions For Single Ladies All Around

New year, same you — f*ck that. Next year is going to be your best year yet for dating and self-love because you deserve nothing but the best. It's time to stop allowing your relationship status to dictate who you are as a person, so embrace this awesome period in your life instead of letting it make you feel bad about yourself. Ladies, make a commitment to these nine resolutions below.



Take a break from dating apps: Deactivate them, uninstall them, or whatever you need to do to keep yourself from swiping. It's easy to get caught up in this game and end up feeling discouraged or cynical about love and hookups. Remember: it's not you, it's them. So, step away from your screen and proceed to resolution number two. Show yourself all the love: Buy flowers for yourself, treat yourself to a romantic meal for one, tell your reflection how damn beautiful you look, and anything else that will make you feel good. Self-deprecation will not be allowed. Make a relationship a choice, not a goal: Live your best life and see who that attracts instead of trying so hard to put yourself out there. Most things come your way when you're least looking, anyway. Assemble your girl gang: If you don't have a solid group of strong female friends already, start recruiting ASAP. Having a support system to guide you through your life struggles and dating woes is key to coming out on top. Keep empowering group texts going and aim to get together regularly. You'll totally notice a difference in how you navigate your day to day. Embrace your sexy: Not for anyone else but yourself, because we all know that when you look good, you feel incredible. Dare yourself to rock a red lip on your next night out or burn some candles and lounge around your home in an outfit that boosts your confidence, whether that's an oversize tee or lingerie. Seeing yourself in a different light can expose a powerful side of you that you never knew existed. Say goodbye to your insecurities: Write all your flaws (don't worry, we all have plenty) or any qualities you might dislike about yourself down on paper. Once you do that, burn it. Like, actually light it on fire and watch your list turn into ash. Consider it the most badass metaphor for your past insecurities. Stop settling for less: It's better to be alone than to be in a relationship for the sake of being in a relationship — especially with someone who doesn't meet your standards. If he or she sees you as an option, doesn't know your worth, or doesn't treat you like a queen, kick them to the curb. Life is way too short to waste your time on anybody who doesn't deserve it. Block the f*ckboys/girls: If you want to have a booty call, do it on your terms. Do not let others assume you're available at a call's notice, because you're not. If you've got someone in your life who has the power to make you weak (and takes advantage of it), it's time to cut ties. Unless you can honestly wake up the next morning without any regrets or without feeling like sh*t about yourself, they're not worth it. Stop making yourself feel bad because your single: Being single can be awesome — seriously! You can be completely selfish and spend all your time exactly how you want to. Quit putting so much pressure on yourself to find your soulmate because it's pure fantasy anyway. Instead, take advantage of this period in your life to do more of what you love, travel, or go after your dreams.