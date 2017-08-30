Try These Sex Positions If You Want a Kid Running Around the House ASAP

Wouldn't it be wonderful if women could do something as simple as change up their sex routines and — poof! — they'd be pregnant? That would be pretty convenient, right? Although there's no scientific evidence that proves that one sex position is more likely than another to increase your odds of conceiving, a girl can dream, right?

If you're trying to get pregnant, sometimes a little superstition doesn't hurt. According to long-standing myths and some actual science, having sex in these positions will increase your odds of having a baby.